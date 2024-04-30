Pune Crime: 6-Month-Old Baby Abducted from Railway Station Rescued in Karnataka; Two Arrested

In a recent incident near Pune Railway Station, a six-month-old infant was reportedly abducted while sleeping alongside their parents. Prompt action by the Pune Police led to the apprehension of both the abductor and the individual purchasing the child, who were traced to Karnataka.

The arrested accused have been identified as Chandrasekhar Malakappa Nalugandi (age 24, resident Jambgi, district Bijapur, Karnataka), and Subhash Puttappa Kamble (age 55, resident Lawangi, South Solapur). The kidnapped child Shravan Ajay Telang (age 6 months) has been rescued from the police. The victim's father Ajay Telang had filed a complaint at the Bundgarden police station and accordingly, a case was filed under section 363 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

As per the police, the Telang couple, originally hailing from Bhusawal, had come to Pune to meet their relatives as the complainant's mother-in-law lives in Pune. The couple with their child was sleeping at the Pune railway station premises on Saturday midnight when an unknown kidnapper abducted their infant and left the railway station premises. The couple was shocked to see their baby missing and searched for him on the railway station premises but failed to find him. The couple immediately rushed to the Bundgarden Police Station and informed the police about the incident.

Realizing the seriousness of the incident, Senior Police Inspector Sandipan Pawar formed an investigation team and initiated a search operation for the boy. The investigation team checked the CCTV of the Pune Railway Station premises and found a man picking up the baby and leaving the station compound. The police identified the accused and after carrying out the technical analysis of the mobile phone of the accused, it was revealed that the accused had initially taken the child to Indi Village in Vijapur district in Karnataka in a four-wheeler. The accused abducted the child and first took him to Indi in Vijapur district in a four-wheeler and later took the child to Vijapur city.

The officers of the investigation team were immediately dispatched to Vijapur city. The team searched for the child and arrested the accused Chandrasekhar Nalugandi. While interrogating Nalugandi reveled that he with the help of his accomplices had abducted the child. Further investigations revealed that the baby was sold to Subhash Puttappa Kamble (age 55 of Lawangi, District South Solapur).

The police received information that the accused Kamble was residing at a hotel in Vijapur City, accordingly the police team raided the hotel and arrested Kamble and rescued the child from the clutches of the kidnappers. This action was taken under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil Patil and the officers of the investigation team.