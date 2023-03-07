India-Pak game one of the most popular matches on Instagram during 2023 Women's T20 WC

New Delhi, March 7 Ahead of International Women's Day, Meta released insights about the way India celebrated the players and teams at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa which revealed that the India-Pakistan match was one of the most popular matches of the tournament on Instagram.

Cricket is a popular youth interest in India, so the robust conversation and engagement on Instagram during the event were unsurprising as more than 150,000 Reels, with over 140 million engagements related to the matches have been created about the Women's T20 World Cup from its start on February 10 to its end on February 26, as per the insights shared by Meta.

India opener Smriti Mandhana was one the most popular players along with teammates Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Jemimah Rodrigues. While India, Australia, Pakistan, England and South Africa were the most talked about teams during the showpiece event.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor