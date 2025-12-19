India Set Up U-19 Asia Cup 2025 Final vs Pakistan After Eight-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka

India National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India reached the final of the U19 Asia Cup on Friday by defeating Sri Lanka by eight wickets at the ICC Academy Ground. The win sets up a highly anticipated final against Pakistan on Sunday, December 21, 2025.

Earlier, Pakistan booked their spot in the final with an eight-wicket win over defending champions Bangladesh at The Sevens Stadium.

Batting first, Sri Lanka scored 138 for eight in 20 overs. Viran Chamuditha gave them a quick start with 19 runs off 11 balls. Skipper Vimath Dinsara tried to steady the innings with 32 runs. Chamika Heenatigala top-scored with 42, while Sethmika Seneviratne added 30 in the late overs.

India’s bowlers Henil Patel and Kanishk Chouhan took two wickets each. Kishan Singh bowled tightly, conceding just 20 runs in four overs.

In reply, India lost captain Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi early. Vihaan Malhotra and Aaron George then put together an unbeaten 114-run partnership. Malhotra scored 61 not out off 35 balls. George added 58 not out from 43 balls. The pair guided India to victory in 18 overs with 12 balls remaining. Both were named Player of the Match.

Sri Lanka National Under-19 Cricket Team vs India National Under-19 Cricket Team Match Scorecard:

Sri Lanka U19: 138/8 in 20 overs. Chamika Heenatigala 42, Vimath Dinsara 32; Henil Patel 2/31, Kanishk Chouhan 2/36.

India U19: 139/2 in 18 overs. Vihaan Malhotra 61*, Aaron George 58*; Rasith Nimsara 2/31.

Result: India U19 beat Sri Lanka U19 by 8 wickets.