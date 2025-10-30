India vs Australia LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND-W vs AUS-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 2nd Semi-Final Match

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Cricket Streaming: Australia Women won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second semifinal of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, October 30, 2025. Australia enter the contest as favourites after an unbeaten run in the tournament. India, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, will look to use home advantage to reach the final for the first time since 2017. The winner of match will meet South Africa in the final on November 2 at the same venue. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

LIVE STREAMING INFO: India vs Australia Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Semifinal

Date: Thursday, October 30

Time: 3 p.m. IST

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

Australia Women (Playing XI): Phoebe Litchfield, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur