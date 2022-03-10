India vs New Zealand Women's World Cup 2022: India slip to 62 run defeat against Kiwis

Amy Satterthwaite and Amelia Kerr notched up half-centuries before the New Zealand bowling unit produced a clinical performance to help the hosts register a crushing 62-run win over India in Hamilton. Chasing 261 for the win, India were jolted with early blows in form of Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma. Mithali Raj scored 31 from 56 deliveries while Harmanpreet Kaur hit a 63-ball 71 but the Indian team never looked in control of the chase. In the end, the Indian women were bowled out for 198.

Earlier, Pooja Vastrakar picked up four wickets to run through the New Zealand lower-order and restrict the hosts to 260/9. Amelia Kerr steadied the New Zealand innings by scoring a fifty but perished after being trapped by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Amy Satterthwaite and Maddy Green then teamed up to take their side past the 150 mark before the 30th over. But Satterthwaite's exit triggered the New Zealand collapse, which saw them lose four wickets within 31 runs towards the end. Katey Martin scored 41 to help NZ reach above 250.