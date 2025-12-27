India vs Sri Lanka 4th T20I: Match Date, Time, Full Squad, Probable Playing XIs and Live Streaming Details

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team Match: India Women will aim to seal a fourth straight win when they face Sri Lanka Women in the fourth women’s T20I on Sunday at the Greenfield International Stadium. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur. India have already secured the five match series with a 3 0 lead. The hosts have completely dominated the contest and have not allowed Sri Lanka to mount any serious challenge so far.

India have chased in all three matches and have not batted beyond 14.4 overs in any innings. They have lost no more than three wickets and have never faced a target higher than 129. The bowlers have been the main architects of this success.

Experienced spinner Deepti Sharma picked up four wickets across two matches. Fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur matched that tally in a single outing at the same venue earlier in the series. With the series already decided, India may look to test their bench strength and experiment with combinations. A batting first approach could also be considered as the team looks to build totals under home conditions. Sri Lanka will hope for a stronger showing under captain Chamari Athapaththu as they try to avoid a fourth consecutive defeat.

Squads

India Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh Thakur, G Kamalini, Sneh Rana

Sri Lanka Women Squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani, Malsha Shehani, Imesha Dulani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimesha Madushani

Predicted playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana. Shafali Verma. Jemimah Rodrigues. Harmanpreet Kaur. Richa Ghosh. Amanjot Kaur. Sneh Rana. Arundhati Reddy. Vaishnavi Sharma. Kranti Gaud. Shree Charani.

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne. Chamari Athapaththu. Hasini Perera. Harshitha Samarawickrama. Nilakshi de Silva. Kavisha Dilhari. Kaushani Nuthyangana. Malki Madara. Inoka Ranaweera. Kawya Kavindi. Shashini Gimhani.

Match and broadcast details

The fourth women’s T20I will be played on Sunday December 28. The match starts at 7 p.m. IST with the toss at 6.30 p.m. Star Sports will telecast the game in India. Live streaming will be available on JioStar.