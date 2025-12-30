India vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND-W vs SL-W Match on TV and Online

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Sri Lanka Women won the toss and elected to bowl against India Women in the fifth and final T20 International of the Sri Lanka Women's tour of India at the Greenfield International Stadium on Tuesday, December 30, 2025. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India holds an unassailable 4-0 lead in the five-match series and have already sealed the contest. Sri Lanka, captained by Chamari Athapaththu, will look to avoid a whitewash and finish the tour on a positive note. The live telecast of the match is available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I 2025 Live Streaming Info

Match: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I Series: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series 2025

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women T20I Series 2025 Date: Tuesday, December 30, 2025

Tuesday, December 30, 2025 Time: 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)

7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Live Streaming and Telecast

TV Telecast: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live Streaming: JioHotstar app and website

IND-W vs SL-W 5th T20I Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Women (Playing XI): Hasini Perera, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Imesha Dulani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva, Rashmika Sewwandi, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Nimasha Madushani, Inoka Ranaweera, Malki Madara

India Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, G Kamalini, Richa Ghosh(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Shree Charani