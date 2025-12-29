India vs Sri Lanka 5th T20I: Match Date, Time, Full Squads, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report, Live Streaming Details and All You Need To Know

India Women’s National Cricket Team vs Sri Lanka Women's National Cricket Team Match: India Women will look to complete a clean sweep when they face Sri Lanka Women in the fifth and final Women’s T20 International on Tuesday at the Greenfield International Stadium. Led by Harmanpreet Kaur, India has dominated the five-match home series and holds an unassailable 4-0 lead over a Sri Lanka side captained by Chamari Athapaththu, who will be aiming to avoid a whitewash and end the tour on a positive note.

Match details

Match: India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, 5th T20I

Date: Tuesday, Dec. 30

Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Time: 7 p.m. IST (toss at 6:30 p.m.)

Live telecast and streaming

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network in India and streamed on the JioStar app and website.

Predicted playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani.

Sri Lanka: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani.

Squads

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Shree Charani, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, G. Kamalini.

Sri Lanka Women: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Kaushani Nuthyangana (wk), Rashmika Sewwandi, Imesha Dulani, Kawya Kavindi, Nimesha Madushani, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Malsha Shehani, Shashini Gimhani.

Pitch and conditions

The Greenfield International Stadium saw a record run fest on Sunday and could again offer a batting-friendly surface. Dew is expected in the evening which may encourage the team winning the toss to bowl first. Conditions are likely to be humid with temperatures in the low 20s.

Milestones in sight

If India wins on Tuesday, it will be their third 5-0 sweep in women’s T20 internationals. Smriti Mandhana is also closing in on a calendar year record and could become the leading run scorer across men’s and women’s cricket in 2025. Deepti Sharma is one wicket away from becoming the leading wicket-taker in women’s T20Is.

Team news

India rested Jemimah Rodrigues in the fourth match due to a mild fever. Her availability for the final game will be assessed. India may also consider handing a debut to 17-year-old wicketkeeper batter G Kamalini.

Stats and milestones

A win on Tuesday would give India their third 5-0 sweep in women’s T20Is. Sri Lanka has never lost a five-match T20I series 5-0.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 1,703 runs across formats in 2025. She needs 62 more runs to become the leading run scorer of the year across men’s and women’s cricket. Deepti Sharma is one wicket away from becoming the highest wicket-taker in women’s T20 internationals.