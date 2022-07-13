Injured Tendai Chatara to miss rest of T20 WC Qualifier for Zimbabwe

Harare, July 13 Zimbabwe seamer Tendai Chatara on Wednesday was ruled out from the rest of the T20 World Cup Qualifier after he suffered a collarbone fracture during the group-stage fixture against Jersey.

Chatara, who bowled only three overs in the game on Tuesday, which Zimbabwe won by 23 runs, sustained the injury when he landed on his right shoulder while fielding.

According to Zimbabwe Cricket, Chatara is expected to be out of action for at least two months.

"An orthopaedic specialist has recommended surgical intervention to deal with the right clavicle fracture. Chatara is expected to be sidelined from action for at least two months," the board said in a statement.

Tony Munyonga has been called up as Chatara's replacement in Zimbabwe's squad for the rest of men's T20 World Cup Qualifier matches. Munyonga has played nine T20Is so far, scoring 102 runs at an average of 25.50 and a strike rate of 108.51.

Chatara's absence is a significant blow to Zimbabwe's attack as he is their top wicket-taker in T20Is, with 47 strikes at an average of 22.97 and an economy rate of 7.34.

Zimbabwe will face the USA in a Group A decider at Queens Sports Club on Thursday, although both teams are already through to the semi-finals scheduled for Friday. The two finalists of the ongoing tournament will qualify for the T20 World Cup in Australia, which will begin later this year in October.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor