IPL 2022: England players to be available for full season

England players will be available for the entire season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, BCCI has reportedly confirmed.“After the IPL, the ECB is committed to starting the 1st WTC Test Match v New Zealand on 2 June, 2022. The player availability for all the ECB players will be through to Sunday, 29 May 2022 (sic),” the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has informed the franchises ahead of the mega-auction, as reported by Cricbuzz.



Although England Test skipper Joe Root and his deputy Ben Stokes have pulled out from participating in the IPL 2022 auctions, other England players,who are part of England’s red-ball plans, have signed up for the mega auction. Many prominent white-ball specialists from England like, Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Mark Wood and Jonny Bairstow will go under the hammer in IPL 2022 auction on February 12 & 13. Meanwhile, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has informed the BCCI that their star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will miss the IPL from May 8 to 23, because of the Tests against Bangladesh but Mustafizur Rahaman has been spared to fully take part in the IPL.Overall, 220 overseas players have made themselves available for the IPL and of them 47 are from Australia, 33 from South Africa, 24 each from England and New Zealand, 23 from Sri Lanka and five from Bangladesh, among others.