"As long as ECB didn't have to pay me...": Jason Roy on reports of him cancelling ECB contract

London [UK], May 25 : England batter Jason Roy issued a statement denying media reports claiming that he is considering 'cancelling' his contract with England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to play in Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States.

However, he confirmed playing for Los Angeles Knight Riders in US's T20 tournament but did have a discussion with ECB.

It was earlier reported that Roy is considering negotiating releases of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) contract in order to sign a contract with the franchise to play in the inaugural season of Major League Cricket (MLC) in the United States.

Jason Roy took his Instagram story to pen down thoughts on the issue.

He wrote, "Following a bit of unwanted speculation over the last 24 hours, I wanted to clarify that I am not and never will walk away from England.

Representing my country continues to be my proudest moment as a professional cricketer. I hope to play for England for many more years, that remains my priority."

Roy mentioned about his discussion with ECB where he had a conversation about his desire to participate in MLC and ECB happily permitted it as they didn't have to pay him for the remainder of the contractual year.

"I've had clear and supportive conversations with the ECB about participating in Major League Cricket. The ECB were happy with me to play in the competition as long as they didn't have to pay me for the remainder of the contractual year."

"As a single format player with no central contract I wanted to take the opportunity to play this competition as there are currently no scheduling conflicts with England. It benefits me as an England player to play as much competitive cricket possible," he said.

He also said that his first priority will always be England cricket and he will keep the upcoming World Cup above everything.

"Just to be very clear, my priority is England cricket, especially with a World Cup soon upon us. It is for me, and for any player, the greatest honour to receive a cap to play for their country."

