US Sex Trafficking Case: Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ LA and Miami Homes Raided, Three Arrested; Watch Videos

Properties belonging to the famous rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs' in Los Angeles and Miami were searched Monday by federal Homeland Security Investigations agents. and other law enforcement as part of an ongoing sex trafficking investigation by federal authorities in New York, two law enforcement officials told The Associated Press.

"Executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami and our local law enforcement partners," said Homeland Security Investigations.

Armed officials stormed the properties, taking three people into custody, including the rapper's sons - Justin and King. While the men appeared to be in handcuffs, it is unclear if any arrests occurred.

Looks like P Diddy sons Justin and King are both in cuffs in this screenshot.👀



Los Angeles-based television stations carried aerial video footage showing HSI agents and other law enforcement authorities entering an LA mansion on Monday. Those news outlets reported that it was a raid on Combs' Holmby Hills estate. Reports also cannot confirm whether Combs was the target of the investigation. However, simultaneously, the rapper's jet was tracked down in Antigua.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' Los Angeles and Miami homes were reportedly raided by Homeland Security in an ongoing sex trafficking investigation.

🚨#BREAKING: Homeland Security are Raiding Rapper Sean Diddy' Combs Homes in Los Angeles and Miami in Federal Sex Trafficking Probe

Currently, Homeland Security, along with federal agents and other law enforcement, are conducting raids at the homes…

Diddy's jet took off from Palm Springs yet again and landed at Van Nuys Airport, and later took off again and landed in Antigua, where the plane is currently grounded. There is no confirmation whether Diddy is on the plane. There have been several sexual assault lawsuits filed against Combs in recent months.

🚨BREAKING: Sean "Diddy" Combs' private jet has LEFT the United States



His personal Gulfstream G650 took off earlier today from Van Nuys Airport near Los Angeles just before the raid on his home by Homeland Security occurred

In February, a music producer filed a lawsuit alleging Combs coerced him to solicit prostitutes and pressured him to have sex with them. Combs' attorney, Shawn Holley, has said of those allegations that "we have overwhelming, indisputable proof that his claims are complete lies."

Combs' former protege and girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie (Cassandra Ventura), sued him in November, alleging years of sexual abuse, including rape. The lawsuit said he forced her to have sex with male prostitutes while he filmed them. The suit was settled the day after it was filed.

Another of Combs' accusers was a woman who said the rap producer raped her two decades ago when she was 17.