Priyanka Chopra treats Malti Marie to a softie, captures hubby Nick Jonas in latest video

Los Angeles [US], April 28 : Actress Priyanka Chopra recently dropped a compilation video showcasing lovely moments with her daughter Malti Marie and hubby Nick Jonas, giving fans a glimpse of her life.

Priyanka took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a peek into her present life, featuring her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti.

The video showed different moments from Priyanka's work and family trips.

Malti Marie is seen throughout the video accompanying Priyanka. It begins with Nick lighting a fireplace and includes glimpses of their ice cream outings and heartwarming scenes of Priyanka bonding with her daughter.

Priyanka captioned the video with "Life lately.." and an emoji.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C6TvlpstYWF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Just a few days ago, Priyanka shared a glimpse of 'bring your baby to work' day as she took her daughter to the sets of 'Heads of State'.

The image captured Malti sitting on her lap and can be seen interacting with the people on the sets.

Earlier this month, Priyanka also shared behind-the-scenes pictures of her from shoot diaries.

The 'Barfi' actress looked stunning in a radiant selfie. She wore a cool pair of sunglasses and posed with a river in the background.

Earlier, Priyanka gave glimpses of her recent vacation in Switzerland, taking a break from her busy schedule.

'Heads Of State', is an upcoming action comedy featuring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles, under the direction of Ilya Naishuller.

Alongside, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary 'Born Hungry' as a producer.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

