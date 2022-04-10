IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni has all qualities of future star, believe Harbhajan Singh and Dhawal Kulkarni

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh and former Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni have claimed that Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul calls young LSG batter Ayush Badoni 'Baby AB' for a reason.

In his short journey in IPL 2022, the 22-year-old cricketer has shown all the signs of a future star with his ability to play 360-degree shots even in crunch situations.

While speaking on 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Harbhajan said: "Ayush Badoni is a very confident player and KL (Lokesh Rahul) was spot on with his observation when he said that he is very calm and composed. Watching him play you do not get the feeling that this is his debut IPL season. He has this quality to absorb pressure which is a sign of a big player and a future star.

"Generally, youngsters get bogged down when they see a big player in front of them. But Badoni was never intimidated by the reputation of the player he was facing and continued to play his shots. He has hit fours and sixes against every big player he's faced. It shows how good his mindset is. This also shows that these young cricketers have come with a lot of preparation. Badoni has shown a lot of maturity for a youngster," he added.

Former Indian pacer Dhawal Kulkarni - who has played for Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians in the IPL - claimed Badoni will emerge as a big player.

Kulkarni said: "Ayush has shown very good temperament in his first IPL. In his debut game when he came to bat, his team was under pressure and he slammed a fifty. In the second game, he helped his team chase down a big total under pressure. He has got all the qualities of becoming a big player one day."

( With inputs from ANI )

