IPL 2022: Mitchell Marsh to be hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who tested positive for Covid-19 with CT value of 17, will be hospitalised. One doctor, one member of the social media team and 3 members of the hotel staff on DC duty have also tested positive. Delhi Capitals will now wait for more tests tomorrow before a call is taken on their match against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the entire DC squad were advised to stay in their hotel rooms as RTPCR tests were conducted.

The first round returned negative but BCCI was sending another medical team to carry out more tests. As per BCCI's testing protocols, every member of an IPL squad in a team bubble is tested every fifth day unlike last season when it was every third day. However if the franchise on its own wants the members to be tested, they are more than welcome. The development comes after team physio Farhart tested positive last week. "We were supposed to leave today but have been told to stay in room until further notice," said a team source.