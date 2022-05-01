IPL 2022: SRH opt to bowl, MS Dhoni returns as captain for CSK

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran ...

By ANI | Published: May 1, 2022 07:18 PM2022-05-01T19:18:30+5:302022-05-01T19:25:02+5:30

IPL 2022: SRH opt to bowl, MS Dhoni returns as captain for CSK | IPL 2022: SRH opt to bowl, MS Dhoni returns as captain for CSK

IPL 2022: SRH opt to bowl, MS Dhoni returns as captain for CSK

Next

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik and T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Devon Conway, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary and Maheesh Theekshana.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Natarajan chennai super kingsNatarajan chennai super kingsAiden MarkramAbhishek Sharma