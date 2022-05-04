IPL 2022: SRH rope in Sushant Mishra as replacement for Saurabh Dubey

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has signed Sushant Mishra as a replacement for the medium-pacer Saurabh Dubey, who has been ruled out from the rest of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to a back injury.

By ANI | Published: May 4, 2022 10:17 PM2022-05-04T22:17:57+5:302022-05-04T22:25:02+5:30

"Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed Sushant Mishra as a replacement for medium-pacer Saurabh Dubey for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Dubey has a back injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the tournament," said an official statement from IPL.

His replacement Sushant Mishra, is a young 21-year old left-arm medium-pacer from Ranchi. He has played four first-class matches and picked 13 wickets. He will join SRH at the price of INR 20 Lakh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

