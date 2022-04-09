IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav powers MI to 151/6 after early collapse against RCB

Suryakumar Yadav smashed an unbeaten 68 to help Mumbai Indians reach 151/6 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their IPL 2022 match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium on Saturday.

For the Challengers, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga bagged a couple of wickets each, while Akash Deep was the most economical bowler of the lot.

Put into bat first, MI got off to a great start, scoring 49/0 in the powerplay. But RCB fought back well to reduce Mumbai Indians to 79/6.

The Challengers might have fancied their chances to restrict MI to a paltry total, but Suryakumar had different ideas.

MI were 99 for 6 in 16 overs as the stylish batter played a gem of a knock, notching up his second successive fifty of the tournament. As a result of his innings, Mumbai managed to breach the 150-run mark.

The stand-out over for MI was 19th when they gathered 23 runs.

Earlier, the collapse for Mumbai started when Rohit Sharma, looking fluent, fell to Harshal right after the powerplay. Hasranga trapped Brevis and Pollard with googlies. Ishan Kishan fell after a sluggish 26 to Akash Deep and a Maxwell special ran Tilak Varma out. Incoming player Unadkat stood his ground with Suryakumar as the duo remained unbeaten with their 72 run partnership in 40 balls.

Mumbai Indians 151/6 (Suryakumar Yadav 68*, Rohit Sharma 26; Harshal Patel 2-23) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor