IPL 2023: Chris Jordan replaces injured Jofra Archer at Mumbai Indians

New Delhi, May 9 Mumbai Ind (MI) on Tuesday named Chris Jordan as a replacement for the injured Jofra Archer for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Archer will return home to focus on his rehabilitation.

"Jordan, who made his IPL debut in 2016, has so far played 28 IPL matches and has 27 wickets against his name. The speedster has represented England in 87 T20Is and has scalped 96 T20I wickets.

