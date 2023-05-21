IPL 2023: Rohit Sharma completes 5000 IPL run for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma accomplished a milestone by completing 5000 runs for MI in the Indian Premier League in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday.

Suffering from bad form in the IPL 2023, Rohit returned to his best in a crucial win match. He clinched his second fifty of the season by scoring 56 off 37 balls consisting of eight fours and one six.

Rohit debuted in the IPL with Deccan Charges where he scored 1,170 runs in 45 matches playing at an average of 30.79. His best for the Chargers was an unbeaten 76.

Rohit is the most successful captain in the history of the IPL. Since being appointed as the captain of Mumbai Indians (MI), he has led the franchise to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

This season, Rohit scored only 313 runs with an average of 24.08 and a strike rate of 134.91. He has only two fifties in the season.

With the outstanding century from Cameron Green and a supporting knock from the skipper, MI won against SRH and gained two important points to come closer to quality for playoffs.

Put to bat first, SRH openers Vivrant and Mayank Agarwal gave a solid start as in the powerplay they did not lose any wickets and added 53 runs on the scoreboard.

Young batter Vivrant brought his maiden fifty off 36 balls in the 9.5 overs. MI's concern was increasing as both the openers were batting strong in the middle adding 100 runs in 11 overs.

In the 13th over, Vivrant and Agarwal punished Jason Behrendorff as they collected 19 runs by hitting two sixes and one four.

Agarwal also returned back to his form in the last match of SRH, he scored his fifty off 33 balls in the 12.2 over.

After playing an excellent inning of 69 off 47 balls, Vivrant was dismissed by Akash Madhwal in 13.5 overs. He struck nine fours and two sixes in his innings.

Agarwal's knock came to an end when Akash Madhwal cleared him in the 16.4 over. He scored a brilliant 83 off 46 balls. MI then took a quick wicket of Glenn Phillips who scored just one run. Chris Jordan dismissed him in the 17.4 overs.

MI did a great comeback in Madhwal's 19th over, when he cleared up batters in consecutive balls. He dismissed Heinrich Klaasen at 18 and then Harry Brook on a duck.

With the last ball six, SRH posted a huge total of 200/5 in 20 overs. Sanvir Singh 4* and Aiden Markram 13*.

Akash Madhwal was the pick of the bowlers as he dismissed four batters by conceding only 37 runs. Jordan was also able to take one wicket.

Brief scores: Sunrisers Hyderabad 200/5 (Mayank Agarwal 83, Vivrant Sharma 69, Akash Madhwal 4-37) Vs Mumbai Indians.

