IPL 2024: Daniel Vettori appointed as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Former New Zealand skipper and all-rounder Daniel Vettori has taken over as the new head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday replacing Brain Lara. Vettori had a successful yet controversial run as the coach of the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Lara had replaced Tom Moody as Sunrisers head coach ahead of the 2023 IPL season, but the side's fortunes did not change much after finishing eighth in IPL 2021 and 2022. In IPL 2023, Sunrisers finished last (tenth) with four wins and ten losses. Vettori has coaching experience in the in Australia’s Twenty20 Big Bash competition, and in England and the Caribbean.