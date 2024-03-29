IPL 2024: Virat Kohli Shows His Dance Moves During RCB vs KKR, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Virat Kohli continued his strong start to the IPL season, leading Royal Challengers Bangalore to a commanding 182-6 total against Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

The former India captain, who scored 21 runs in the first match and a match-winning 77 in the second, anchored the innings with an unbeaten 83 from 59 balls. His knock included four fours and four sixes.

Kohli displayed his fitness with a quick second run in the 15th over, beating a strong throw from Rinku Singh. He then entertained the crowd with a brief dance celebration. He was seen dancing to the famous Bollywood song 'Ladki Kar Gayi Chull' from Kapoor & Sons move.

RCB is seeking its second win of the season after losing its opener to Chennai Super Kings and defeating Punjab Kings. KKR, coming off a thrilling four-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad, started their chase positively with Sunil Narine and Phil Salt reaching 50 for no loss in the fourth over.