IPL 2025: Heated Exchange Between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul During RCB vs DC Match; Video Goes Viral

A heated argument broke out between Virat Kohli and KL Rahul during the 46th match of the 18th season of the IPL, between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals. Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 162 runs. Chasing the target, RCB found themselves in early trouble, but Virat Kohli and Krunal Pandya stayed at the crease. During the 8th over of RCB's innings, a verbal altercation was seen between Kohli and Rahul, sparking debates across social media after the video of same went viral.

KL Rahul and Virat Kohli At Arun Jaitley Stadium

In the viral video, Kohli, who was on strike during Kuldeep Yadav’s over, appears visibly upset with KL Rahul, who was standing behind the stumps. Kohli walked towards Rahul and exchanged words, while Rahul responded with a hand gesture. The video quickly went viral, leading to speculation about a possible clash between the two players.

Although Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are known to share a strong friendship — they were even seen hugging before the match — the on-field incident suggested some tension. Fans recalled that in their previous encounter, Delhi Capitals had defeated RCB on their home ground, and after a stellar innings, KL Rahul’s celebration had drawn attention. There was speculation that Kohli might have wanted to "return the favour" during the Delhi match.

Kohli played a crucial role in RCB’s win at Delhi’s home ground, but he missed the chance to celebrate in front of KL Rahul, as he got out just before the team's victory was sealed. After the match, however, Kohli and Rahul were seen talking amicably, suggesting that the on-field spat was not serious.