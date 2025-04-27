'Yeh Kohli Ka Ground Hai': Over 35,000 Spectators in Attendance During RCB vs DC IPL 2025 Match at Arun Jaitley Stadium

The Delhi and District Cricket Association (ddca) said on Sunday, April 27, that approximately 35,000 spectators are attending the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the ongoing clash between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Posters with slogans and people in red can be seen supporting RCB and Virat Kohli.

Also Read | Jasprit Bumrah becomes Mumbai Indians' highest wicket-taker in IPL history.

While speaking to the news agency IANS, Kohli fan said, "We are here to support RCB, and that too because of Kohli. We want him to score a hundred today — it would be a pure delight to watch him in action." Another fan echoed the sentiment, saying, "Delhi is our team, but Kohli is in our hearts. We wish for Capitals to win, but we also want Virat to score big here."

#IPL2025: Approximately 35,000 spectators are in attendance at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the ongoing clash between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, said the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) pic.twitter.com/VVWBueVARE — IANS (@ians_india) April 27, 2025

During the match between the Capitals and RCB, loud voices were heard from the stands as people scouted Virat Kohli's fielding, even though he missed a couple of times. Virat last played a Ranji Trophy match at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium. Even then, a large crowd turned up to witness the stylish batter in action.

RCB won the toss and elected to bowl first, creating the opportunity for the fans to witness the chase master in full flow. Axar Patel’s side scored 162-8 in the first innings courtesy of a late knock by Tristian Stubbs. KL Rahul’s aggressive approach this season took a backfoot as he rotated his way to a gritty 41 off 39 deliveries with only three boundaries to his name.