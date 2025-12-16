IPL 2026 Auction: List of Most Expensive Uncapped Players in Indian Premier League History, Featuring Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma

IPL Auction 2026: Chennai Super Kings made history at the IPL 2026 auction by signing two uncapped players, Prashant Veer and Kartik Sharma, for a record ₹14.2 crore each. The duo became the most expensive uncapped players ever sold at the IPL auction. CSK outbid Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals to secure both players. The two signings signal the franchise’s focus on investing in young talent for the long term.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals also had a big day at the auction, signing Auqib Nabi for ₹8.40 crore. Nabi now ranks as the joint seventh-most expensive uncapped player in IPL history.

Here is a list of the most expensive uncapped players in IPL auction history: