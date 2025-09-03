Irfan Pathan Finally BREAKS Silence After His Old Video of Hookah Comment on MS Dhoni Surfaces

Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan has responded after an old video of him making comments about former captain MS Dhoni went viral. The clip, involving a hookah reference, appeared on social media more than a decade after it was recorded. Pathan said the video had been twisted and questioned why it resurfaced now. On Wednesday, Pathan posted on X: “Half decade old video surfacing NOW with a twisted context to the Statement. Fan war? PR lobby?”

The video shows Pathan discussing being dropped from the playing XI during India’s 2008 Australia series. He said he approached Dhoni after media reports claimed he was not bowling well. Pathan said Dhoni assured him everything was on track.

Pathan also spoke about the 2009 New Zealand tour. He said he was benched in the first three matches and the last match was rained out. He asked coach Gary Kirsten why he was left out. Pathan said Kirsten told him some decisions were beyond his control. He added that the captain, coach, and management decide the playing XI and every captain has the right to lead the team as they see fit.

Earlier, Pathan had shared a birthday post for India pacer Mohammed Shami. A fan asked about the hookah controversy. Pathan responded playfully that he would sit and smoke hookah with Dhoni.

The former all-rounder played 29 Tests, 120 ODIs, and 24 T20Is for India from 2003 to 2012. He won the 2007 T20 World Cup under Dhoni and also played with him in the 2015 IPL at Chennai Super Kings.