James Neesham dropped from New Zealand's national contract



James Neesham has been dropped from the 20-player shortlisted New Zealand's centrally contracted list for the upcoming 2022-23 season. Neesham hasn't played a Test since 2017, having featured in just nine T20Is over the last 12 months for New Zealand including the World Cup, where he aggregated 92 runs in seven innings at a strike-rate of 135.29, to go with three wickets with an economy of 8.20. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel is all set to return to New Zealand's centrally contracted list, alongside a maiden offer for all-rounder Michael Bracewell. Retired veteran Ross Taylor will not appear on the contract list for the first time since 2006. Ajaz and Bracewell therefore are the only new faces on the national contract list, with the players having until May 19 to accept or decline their offers as per NZC's Master Agreement with the New Zealand Cricket Players Association.

"Finalising the list seems to get tougher by the year," New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said of the fierce competition to make the elite shortlist. "The busy international calendar means we're calling on a wider base of talent these days and the likes of Michael Bracewell is testament to the depth of that talent. Michael's been consistently performing on the domestic circuit for seasons now and we certainly see him as an international prospect in all three formats. "It's great to see Ajaz back on the list after narrowly missing out last season. His value as our leading red-ball spinner is clear and we're excited to see the role he could play in the Test team going forward. "I'd also like to acknowledge Ross Taylor and his immense contribution to the BLACKCAPS over a long and successful career," he added. Neesham is currently part of Rajasthan Royals for IPL 2022.

Players offered central contracts for 2022-23: Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.