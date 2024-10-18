Rohit Sharma Dismissed in Unlucky Fashion During IND vs NZ 1st Test 2024 in Bengaluru (Watch Video)

India captain Rohit Sharma was dismissed in an unlucky manner during the second innings of the first Test against New Zealand at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. The Indian skipper, batting fluently on 52, was bowled by New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel as the ball bounced off the crease and hit the stumps.

The incident occurred in the 22nd over of India’s second innings, with Rohit playing a defensive shot to a delivery from Patel. The ball rolled back awkwardly onto the stumps, dislodging the bails before Rohit could react. He appeared frustrated as he realized the nature of his dismissal and returned to the dressing room amid stunned silence from the crowd.

Chinnaswamy crowd reaction on Rohit Sharma's dismissal. pic.twitter.com/lOQQV37mWl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 18, 2024

The dismissal ended a promising 23-run partnership between Rohit and Virat Kohli, who had been building India’s innings after opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for 35 shortly after the tea break. Rohit’s 52 off 63 balls, which included eight boundaries and a six, had put India in a decent position, but his departure left the team in a tricky spot.

Earlier, Rohit and Jaiswal provided India with a solid start, adding 72 runs for the first wicket in 17 overs. Patel, however, broke the opening stand by dismissing Jaiswal before tea. The two early wickets gave New Zealand the upper hand as they looked to maintain pressure on India.

New Zealand resumed their first innings on Thursday and posted a commanding 402, thanks to a brilliant 134 by Rachin Ravindra. The left-hander anchored the innings with 13 fours and four sixes before falling as the final wicket.

India started the day strongly by claiming three quick wickets, but Ravindra and Tim Southee launched a counterattack, frustrating the Indian bowlers. Southee’s 65 off 73 balls and Devon Conway’s 91 off 105 balls added crucial runs to New Zealand's total, helping them secure a formidable lead of 356 runs.

For India, spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja picked up three wickets each, while Mohammed Siraj claimed two. Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin chipped in with a wicket apiece. Despite India’s efforts, New Zealand’s batters ensured a strong position in the match.

India will now look to steady their innings in the face of New Zealand’s sizeable lead, with hopes resting on their middle-order batters.