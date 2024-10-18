IND vs NZ, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant to Bat in Second Innings? Wicketkeeper Spotted Practicing During Tea Break After Knee Injury (Watch Video)

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has provided a glimmer of hope for fans after sustaining a blow to his knee during New Zealand's first innings in the ongoing Test match. Pant, who had previously undergone surgery on the same leg, was seen doing shadow batting practice and taking throwdowns during the tea break on the third day, indicating a potential return to the field.

“Rishabh Pant practicing his batting during the tea break at Chinnaswamy.



The injury occurred on the second day of the match when Pant missed a stumping chance against Devon Conway, resulting in the ball striking his unprotected right knee. He was forced to leave the field, with Dhruv Jurel taking over as wicketkeeper. There were initial concerns that Pant might not be able to bat in the second innings.

However, his presence on the field during the tea break is a positive development for Team India, especially considering his crucial role in the match. Pant was India's highest scorer in their first innings, contributing 20 runs off 49 balls. His absence from the batting lineup would have been a significant loss for the team, which recorded its lowest Test total on home soil.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma, speaking at a press conference after the end of Day 2, confirmed that the ball had struck Pant's kneecap, the same leg he had previously undergone surgery on. He said the decision to keep Pant off the field as a precautionary measure to avoid further injury.

Pant's recovery from the injury is being closely monitored, and his potential return to the field will be a significant boost for Team India. His presence in the batting lineup could be crucial in determining the outcome of the match.