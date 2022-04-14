Jeff Vaughan resigns as Australia assistant coach

Australia Men's Assistant Coach Jeff Vaughan has stepped down from his role to coach the state side Tasmania. "I feel very fortunate with how everything has worked out," Vaughan said in a statement. "I have been connected to the program throughout and am confident that I have continued to develop my coaching and leadership skillset to assist the development of the Tigers' program holistically and for the players as individuals. "I'm incredibly grateful to Cricket Australia for the opportunity, and to Cricket Tasmania for being so open-minded about my return, so I really can't wait to just get stuck in and am looking forward to maintaining the direction of the program for an extended period of time. "Vaughan was appointed Australia's Assistant Coach in July 2021 alongside Michael Di Venuto and was part of the team's recent T20 World Cup win along with their Test series wins over England at home and over Pakistan away. Tasmania are looking forward to having his "solid vision" in their setup.

"We're thrilled to have Jeff returning to the helm of our male Tigers program," Cricket Tasmania CEO Dominic Baker said in a statement. "We clearly want the best available candidate for the role who also understands and fits with the culture of our organisation, and there's no doubt that Jeff ticks both those boxes. "We've all watched the progress of the Australian men's program over the summer, and there's nothing more to be said about it other than it was a sparkling success, and Jeff was a part of that. "Ali has done a fantastic job under really difficult and often uncertain circumstances this year, but the fact that the transition from Jeff to Ali was so smooth was due to the fact that Jeff has such a solid vision in place that everyone was on board with. "We did have a candidate nearly ready to go back in December that unfortunately fell through, however the timing of everything has been quite serendipitous, as with Jeff obviously knowing the program and the players so well, the transition now should be seamless."

