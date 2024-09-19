Former Sri Lanka Cricketer Dulip Samaraweera Banned By Cricket Australia For 20 Years Over Misconduct

Dulip Samaraweera, the former Sri Lankan cricketer, has been banned from holding any position in Cricket Australia or a State or Territory Association (including any W/BBL Team) for 20 years after he was found to have committed a serious breach of the Code of Conduct, Cricket Australia stated on Thursday. Notably, the player was found indulging in a "coercive" relationship with a female player, thereby taking an undue advantage while being in the coaching setup of Victoria as per some unnamed sources.

The Conduct Commission found that Samaraweera engaged in inappropriate behaviour that breached section 2.23 of CA's Code of Conduct. The allegations of inappropriate conduct took place while Samaraweera was employed by Cricket Victoria (CV) as the head coach, a position he resigned from in May this year after serving for only two weeks. Cricket Victoria CEO Nick Cummins had said at the time of Samaraweera's resignation, "During the recruitment process Dulip had expressed a desire to make a specific coaching appointment in his support team. That appointment was unable to be facilitated due to internal policies we have in place.

Following further conversations, Dulip decided he would prefer not to remain in the role."In a release on Thursday, Cricket Australia further stated, "The CA Integrity Department investigates complaints brought to it under Integrity Codes and Policies which also apply to State & Territory Associations. The Conduct Commission hears matters referred to it by CA Integrity. CA and CV are committed to providing a safe environment for all players and employees and the welfare of those subjected to mistreatment is paramount."Samaraweera had played seven Tests and five T20Is in an international career spanning 1993 to 1995.