Joe Root Moves Closer to Sachin Tendulkar’s Test Record, Overtakes Ricky Ponting and Jacques Kallis in Elite List During ENG vs IND 4th Test

India National Cricket Team vs England Cricket Team Match Scorecard: England’s Joe Root strengthened his place among Test cricket’s all-time greats on Friday as he completed his 67th half-century during the first session of Day 3 in the fourth Test against India at Old Trafford. Root’s fifty took his tally of 50-plus scores in Test cricket to 104; the second highest in the format’s history. Only India’s Sachin Tendulkar has more 50-plus scores in Test cricket with 119. Tendulkar played 200 Tests from 1989 to 2013 and registered 51 centuries and 68 fifties. Root, who is featuring in his 157th Test, now has 37 centuries and 67 fifties.

The 104th time Joe Root has passed 50 in Test cricket 🤯



🤝 @IGcompic.twitter.com/txwERHsmwb — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 25, 2025

The 33-year-old right-hander is also closing in on multiple milestones. If he converts his fifty into a hundred, he will surpass Steve Smith’s tally of 11 centuries against India and become the first player in the world to score 12 centuries against them.

Root also needs to score at least 120 runs in the ongoing match to overtake Ricky Ponting and become the second-highest run scorer in Test cricket. Ponting scored 13,378 runs in 168 matches for Australia between 1995 and 2012. The overall record belongs to Tendulkar who scored 15921 runs in 200 Test matches for India

Most 50+ Scores in Test Cricket