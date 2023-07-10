Justin Langer in line for Lucknow Super Giants' head coach role: Reports

New Delhi, July 10 Former Australian coach Justin Langer could join the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is looking for a new head coach.

Langer has been linked to the Lucknow-based franchise, and if negotiations proceed smoothly, he might take charge of the team from the next season discussions are underway between the parties regarding a possible association, a Cricbuzz report said.

Langer has a successful track record in coaching, having previously guided Australia to victory in the 2021 T20 World Cup and achieving three Big Bash League titles with the Perth Scorchers within the first four years.

If an agreement is reached, the 52-year-old Australian would replace Andy Flower, whose two-year contract with the Lucknow-based franchise came to an end after IPL 2023.

During Andy Flower's tenure, K.L. Rahul-led LSG achieved reasonable success, reaching the playoffs in both seasons but unfortunately falling short of making it to the final as they finished in third in both seasons.

As of now, there have been no talks about making changes to the LSG support staff. It is expected that Morne Morkel will continue as the bowling coach, Jonty Rhodes as the fielding coach, and Vijay Dahiya as the assistant coach, the report said.

Meanwhile, coaching changes are expected in other IPL teams that have not performed too well in the league.

However, despite finishing seventh in the previous season, Kolkata Knight Riders are anticipated to retain their current setup under the leadership of Chandrakant Pandit, as per the report.

--IANS

