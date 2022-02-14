Kabir Ali, Alastair Maiden, Tom Smith join Yorkshire's coaching staff

Yorkshire County Cricket Club on Monday confirmed the appointments of Kabir Ali and Alastair Maiden as assistant coaches, and Tom Smith as Second XI Coach.

Former fast bowler Ali has joined as assistant coach after recently completing a stint as a bowling consultant with Warwickshire and spells coaching in various franchise competitions around the world. This includes as Head Coach of Columbo Kings in the Lanka Premier League in 2020 and as Bowling Coach of the Chattogram Challengers in the BPL 2021.

Yorkshire's new assistant coach has also worked as Director of Cricket for the South Asian Cricket Academy, a non-profit organisation aiming to tackle the inequalities within the talent development systems in England and Wales.

Ali said: "I am so pleased to be joining the team at Yorkshire and to work alongside Ottis Gibson and Darren Gough. Their vision for the Club is so exciting, and there is such potential here for a really bright future.

"I believe the best way to approach coaching is to keep things simple and let the players enjoy it. I want the team to feel good and drive their games forward, and I'm looking forward to helping them on that journey from day one," he added.

Maiden joins Yorkshire from Leicestershire where he has been the Head of Academy since 2020. Previous to this role, Maiden was England Women's Assistant Coach for their 2017 ICC World Cup success and was lead batting coach for the England Women's Development Programme from 2011 to 2016.

The ECB Level Four Coach will support Gibson by specialising on batting when he arrives at Headingley next month.

Smith also arrives from Leicestershire and will take charge of Yorkshire's second XI. The former all-rounder has coached as an assistant with the Foxes since 2018 following a successful playing career. After being forced to retire early from playing, Smith has already gained valuable coaching experience with Leicestershire, Lancashire Thunder and the England Women's team.

( With inputs from ANI )

