Yorkshire sign Australian seamer Mark Steketee for County Championship

London [UK], June 15 : Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) on Thursday announced the signing of Australian seamer Mark Steketee for the County Championship on a short-term overseas contract.

"Steketee will be available for selection for the County Championship game against Gloucestershire at Headingley, starting June 25, and will be one of the Club's two overseas players alongside Shan Masood," Yorkshire announced in an official statement.

Queenslander Steketee, 29, will be available for an initial four-game spell in Division Two, though there is scope for an extension to his stay at Headingley.

The talented right-arm seamer currently sits on 248 first-class wickets from 69 appearances, of which 70 have come across the last two Sheffield Shield seasons for his home state.

In 2021/22, he was the competition's leading wicket-taker with 32 from six appearances. In the most recent campaign, he was third on that list with 38 from nine.

He spent time with Essex last season, playing against Yorkshire in the May County Championship draw at Chelmsford. He claimed 10 wickets in five Championship matches for them.

In February 2022, he was called up to Australia's Test squad for their tour of Pakistan but didn't play. Steketee is a former Australia under-19 representative and made his domestic debut for Brisbane Heat in the 2013/14 Big Bash League before he played for the National Performance Squad in the quadrangular one-day tournament in the winter of 2014.

Steketee made his first-class debut in February 2015 and impressed with seven wickets (3/56 and 4/33) against Tasmania as Queensland powered to an emphatic victory.

"Mark is a very talented young player and has performed well in Australia. With the schedule Yorkshire has - the Blast games followed quickly by Championship cricket - and current injuries in our ranks it was important that we strengthen the side in our bowling resources," Darren Gough, Managing Director of Cricket for Yorkshire County Cricket Club, said in an official statement.

"Mark will be a wonderful addition to our current squad and help give a further boost to our Championship campaign. We have our first Championship win under our belt and we want to push on from here. Mark can bring something more to our bowling line-up," Gough added.

"Here at Yorkshire we are still working hard on getting the balance right between youth and experience and we now feel we have got a squad where we have plenty of opportunities for everyone," Managing Director of Cricket for Yorkshire said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor