Kamran Akmal’s sacrificial goat for Eid gets stolen from his residence in Pakistan

Discarded Pakistan wicket-keeper Kamran’s sacrificial animal, a goat, was stolen from his official residence just days before Eid al-Adha. The incident took place at his private housing society in Lahore.According to a report published by The News International, Kamran’s father claimed that they got six goats for sacrifice. The goats were kept outside their home. One of their house helps was given the responsibility to look after the animal.

Kamran’s father claims that the goat was stolen around 3 am in the night when the help was sleeping.According to him, the goat was the best one they had and it was bought for Rs 90,000. “The thieves have taken away the best of them which was bought at the price of Rs 90,000,” Kamran’s father was quoted as saying by The News International.The report further stated that the management of the housing society promised that they will try to find the thieves and recover the goat.Kamran Akmal’s last international game had taken place back in 2017 against West Indies in ODI. He made his ODI debut in 2002 against Zimbabwe. Overall, he wore the Pakistan jersey in the 50-overs format 157 times and bagged 3236 runs at a strike rate of 83.94 He notched five centuries and 10 half-centuries in ODIs.

