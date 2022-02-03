PSL: Fakhar Zaman's marches on as Lahore Qalandars defeat Peshawar Zalmi

Win the toss and win the match mantra proved to be wrong in the third successive fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2022 when Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs in the ninth game of the PCB's marquee event at the National Stadium on Wednesday.

Fakhar Zaman continued his rich form with the bat to stroke a 38-ball 66 and Rashid Khan struck three sixes in an eight-ball 22 not out to help Qalandars post 199 for four.

Kamran Akmal, playing his first match of the event, played some blistering shots in a 24-ball 41 and Haider Ali struck a 34-ball 49 with three fours and three sixes but Zalmi, despite Qalandars' sloppy fielding, ran out of gas to finish at 170 for nine.

This was Lahore Qalandars' second win in three matches that has lifted them to second place behind Multan Sultans (four wins in four matches) with four points.

Peshawar Zalmi has remained in the fifth position on two points from three matches. Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators have one win apiece, while Karachi Kings are winless from three matches.

Fakhar followed up his 35-ball 76 and 60-ball 106 to score a 38-ball 66 that included six fours and three sixes. He added 94 runs for the first wicket with Abdullah Shafique (41 off 31 with three fours and two sixes).

Brief Scores: Lahore Qalandars 199/4 (Fakhar Zaman 66, Abdullah Shafique 41; Salman Irshad 2-47); Peshawar Zalmi 170/9 (Haider Ali 49, Kamran Akmal 41; Zaman Khan 3-32).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor