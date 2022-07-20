Ahmed Shehzad denied entry in PCB's high performance camp

Ahmed Shehzad, who recently criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for his unceremonious exit, was not allowed to enter a high performance camp. Kamran Akmal asked whether PCB would do something similar with the likes of Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar.Coming out in support of Shehzad, former Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal has hit out against PCB for not allowing Shehzad to enter high performance camp.

Speaking on YouTube channel paktv.tv, Akmal said PCB didn't allow Shehzad saying the camp was not for players who have been out of the squad for more than two years.“They don't allow him in the high-performance training camp. They told him that players who are out of the side for the past 2 years are not allowed. This is the state (of cricket here). They are basically denying entry to players who have represented Pakistan in 100-150 matches. I don't know where we are going,” Akmal said on paktv.tv.Akmal went on to add that the process of sending an email to PCB to enter the high performance camp should be for U-19 players and not for those who have played fair amount of cricket at the senior level.“You've made high performance camp for cricketers. At least make it available for them. Now, you have to send e-mail to team's office before entering. What's the logic behind this? Even if you are making such SOPs, do this for U19 players.”