'Karde Sabki Hawa Tight..': Women in Blue Unveil Team India Song After World Cup Triumph (Watch Video)

The Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium was electrified after the Indian Women's Cricket team lifted the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 trophy on Sunday night, November 2, after beating the South African team by 52 runs. The thrilling final celebration went on late night. Players, along with coaching and other staff, gathered at the centre of the stadium to celebrate their historic win while holding the trophy.

The Indian Women's team huddled around the centre wicket and began singing their team's anthem, which they had created and decided to sing after winning the World Cup trophy 2025. The anthem had been written years ago, waiting for the moment.

Jemimah Rodrigues in the camera said that the song was made out of a promise long before the final match. “We decided almost four years ago that we would only reveal our team song when we win the World Cup. And tonight is the night,” Rodrigues said in a video shared by the BCCI Women.

“Team India, Team India,

Karde sabki hawa tight,

Team India is here to fight.

Koi na leta humko light,

Our future is bright.

Chand pe chalenge, sath me uthenge,

Hum hai Team India, hum sath me jitenge.

Na lega koi panga, kar denge hum danga.

Rahega sabse upar, humara tiranga.

Hum hai Team India, hum hai Team India, hum hai Team India.”

The BCCI Women's social media handle shared a video showing the players singing and dancing after gathering with a World Cup trophy. Within hours, the video went viral fans, former cricketers, and celebrities flooded social media with messages of admiration and joy.