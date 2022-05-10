Kevin Pietersen leaves IPL commentary bio-bubble

Former England cricketer and commentator Kevin Pietersen has left the commentary panel for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The former RCB player, joined the commentary team in mid-April. Pietersen informed about leaving the tournament through a tweet on the micro-blogging site on May 9 (Monday). Meanwhile, IPL 2022 is about to enter the ending stage with 19 matches left in the tournament with the finals slated to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on May 29 (Sunday).

Speaking about Kevin Pietersen’s IPL experience as a player, the former cricketer played for five editions in the toughest franchise-based league. The right-handed batter made his debut in IPL 2009 as he represented Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against Rajasthan Royals (RR). Other than representing the Red Army, Pietersen also played for Delhi Capitals (then Delhi Daredevils) and Rising Pune Super Giants (RPSG). His last game in IPL was in 2016 when he played for RPSG against the first franchise. The right-handed batter played a total of 36 IPL games where he amassed 1001 runs and took seven wickets.