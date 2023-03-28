Kishore Shallow appointed new President of Cricket West Indies for two years

Cricket West Indies (CWI) has elected Dr. Kishore Shallow as the new president of the apex board whereas Azim Bassarath will take the reins as vice-president. Notably, Dr. Shallow takes over the duties from Ricky Skerritt, who headed the board for the last four years and decided to not seek another term with the CWI.Furthermore, Dr. Shallow worked alongside Skerritt as the vice-president while Trinidad and Tobago Cricket board president, Azim Bassarath, will play the deputy role in the apex board to Shallow. CWI announced a two-year contract in place after completion of which the president and vice-president can mutually seek another term."I left. I did not seek re-election. I always said that four years would be enough for me," Skerritt, a former manager of the West Indies team, told Cricbuzz on Sunday night.

The change of dispensation was confirmed at the CWI Annual General Meeting (AGM), held in Antigua, on Saturday (March 25).The election process was conducted as one of the key items on the agenda of the 24th AGM, which was held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua. Dr Shallow is from St Vincent & the Grenadines. "On behalf of Cricket West Indies, I sincerely thank the outgoing President Ricky Skerritt for his latest contribution to our beloved cricket. He has served with distinction and pride in one of the most challenging periods in our lifetime, the COVID-19 pandemic. His tenure has certainly moved us in the right direction," Dr Shallow said.He added, "The resounding vote of confidence demonstrated by the shareholders is heartening. My profound gratitude to them and all the stakeholders for supporting me throughout the electoral process. As I embark on this new role with Vice President Bassarath, there is no delusion about the considerable workload. My philosophy remains one of unity and inclusivity. For it is only if we pool our resources and efforts together will West Indies cricket make any meaningful advancement as a cricket nation."The next 18 months are going to be busy for the CWI as it will be a co-host of the Twenty20 World Cup in June 2024. "We're trying to confirm our whole year and the venues for India and England before we quickly turn our attention to the 2024 T20WC."A busy but exciting 18 months are ahead which will transform our business and put us on a strong foundation for the future all being well," a CWI official told this website after the AGM. India will be travelling to the Caribbean in July-August for a 10-game series.Skerritt is from St. Kitts and Nevis. He took over the CWI in March 2019 beating then president Dave Cameron. He had openly declared that he will not seek a third term.