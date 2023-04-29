KKR skipper Nitish Rana completes 100th match in IPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 29 : Kolkata knight Riders (KKR) skipper Nitish Rana reached to his 100th Indian Premier League (IPL) match, playing against Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

Nitish in his IPL career has scored 2,410 runs with an average of 28.35. He has the highest innings of 87 and has 210 fours and 126 sixes in his bag. He has scored 16 fifties with a strike rate of 135.77.

Nitish was picked by Mumbai Indians in the year 2015 but did not get the chance to play that season. In 2016, he debuted in IPL for MI in a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Nitish came to the limelight in the year 2017 when he scored 333 runs in 13 matches with highest innings of 62*. He had scored three half-centuries and had an average of 30.27 and a strike rate of 126.13.

In the 2018 auction, MI released Nitish, after which KKR bought him to their side. For Kolkata, his best season came in year 2021 when he scored 383 runs with an average of 29.46 in 17 matches. He had two centuries comprising 34 fours and 17 sixes. His highest score was 80 runs.

In the ongoing IPL, He has scored 229 in nine matches with an average of 28.63 and a strike rate of 152.67. he has one fifty, 20 fours and 15 sixes in his bag so far this season.

Coming to the match, Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023 match at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.

KKR in-form batter Jason Roy will miss the match due to a back issue and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will replace him. Harshit Rana would play in the place of Umesh Yadav for Kolkata. Gujarat will play with the same playing XI as in the last match.

KKR are placed in 7th position in the points table with three wins and five losses, while GT is in the third spot with five wins and two losses.

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Shardul Thakur, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy.

