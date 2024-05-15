Lok Sabha Election 2024: I.N.D.I.A Bloc To Form Next Government on June 4, Says Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge declared on Wednesday that the opposition coalition, INDIA bloc, has gained significant traction following the completion of four phases of the Lok Sabha polls. He said that the country are prepared to bid farewell to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Four rounds of polling have been completed in the country. The INDIA bloc is in a very strong position. I can say with full confidence that the people of the country have prepared to bid farewell to Narendra Modi. INDIA bloc is going to form the new government on June 4," he said at a joint press conference with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav here.

Kharge also underscored the significance of the election as a means to safeguard the Constitution. He questioned why Prime Minister Modi has not taken any measures against individuals advocating for alterations to the Constitution.

Kharge alleged that the BJP intends to amend the Constitution if re-elected to power. He pointed to remarks made by RSS leader Mohan Bhagawat and various BJP members advocating for constitutional changes in Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh. Kharge questioned why Prime Minister Modi has not intervened against these individuals pushing for constitutional alterations.

"I am surprised that Modi remains quiet on this. You talk of strength and 56 inch chest, why don't you scare them, expel them from the party. One should not say such things against the Constitution," he added.

