RCB vs CSK, Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Will Rain Play Spoilsport in Today's IPL 2025 Match Featuring MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli?

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the much-anticipated South Indian derby at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. This is the second meeting between the two sides in IPL 2025. While RCB is positioned near the top of the table with seven wins from 10 matches, CSK has struggled throughout the season. The five-time champions are currently at the bottom of the points table with just four points from 10 games and were recently knocked out of the competition after a loss to Punjab Kings (PBKS). Despite the contrasting fortunes of both teams, the RCB-CSK clash is always exciting due to the fierce rivalry between their fanbases. However, the weather in Bengaluru could play a crucial role in determining the outcome of the match.

Bengaluru Weather Forecast

Bengaluru has been experiencing continuous rainfall over the past few days, and the weather is expected to remain unsettled on Saturday as well. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is a 70 percent chance of rain on May 3, with thundershowers anticipated in the afternoon or evening. Accuweather forecasts thunderstorms around 5 pm, followed by another spell from 8 to 10 pm.

The rain has already affected the pre-match training sessions of both teams, with heavy showers impacting practice on Friday. This is not the first instance of weather disruptions this season in Bengaluru. RCB’s previous match against PBKS was shortened due to heavy rainfall.

Given the forecast for Saturday, there is a possibility of a shortened match or delays at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans will be hoping for a rain-free window to witness the exciting contest between two of IPL's biggest teams.