KL Rahul Smashes Second Home Test Hundred After 9 Years; Video of Whistling Celebration Goes Viral

Opening batsman KL Rahul broke India's head coach Gautam Gambhir and Rohit Sharma's record after scoring his 11th test century against the West Indies on the second day of the first test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, October 3. He performed a unique whistling celebration after scoring his first ton on home soil in nine years. The video of his celebration went viral on social media.

India's opening batsman Rahul reached three-figure runs in 190 balls during the 65th over of the match, taking a single run against West Indies Skipper Roston Chase to complete the milestone. In a viral video, he can be seen removing his helmet and kissing it in pride. Later, he faced his cricket bat towards the crowd and whistled to celebrate his hindered.

3,211 DAYS WAIT ENDED FOR KLR.



A Test century at home by KL Rahul after 9 long years.



pic.twitter.com/t6GI5K0fl1 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 3, 2025

He previously scored a hundred at home ground against England when he fell agonisingly short of a double with 199 in Chennai. In the first over of the day today, he edged a full delivery that straightened off the pitch, but the ball flew between wicketkeeper and first slip.

West Indies missed a chance to dismiss Rahul, allowing him to score a ton after the ball passed between the wicketkeeper and the first fielder as the slip was wider position than usual.

List of Test centuries by KL Rahul

110: January 6, 2015 – vs Australia

108: August 20, 2015 – vs Australia

158: August 30, 2016 - vs West Indies

199: December 16, 2016 – vs England

149: September 7, 2018 - vs England

129: August 12, 2021 - vs England

123: December 26, 2021 - vs South Africa

101: December 26, 2023 - vs South Africa

137: June 20, 2025 - vs England

100: July 10, 2025 - vs England

100*: October 3, 2025 - vs West Indies

The Karnataka batter now has 10 Test centuries as an opener for India, surpassing former India captain Rohit Sharma and current head coach Gautam Gambhir’s tally of nine centuries at the top. Only Sunil Gavaskar (33), Virender Sehwag (22) and Murali Vijay (12) have recorded more hundreds as Test openers for India.