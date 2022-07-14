Know that we are much better than what we showed a few days ago: Nadine de Klerk

Bristol, July 14 South Africa all-rounder Nadine de Klerk on Thursday insisted that the visitors' are capable of way more than what they have displayed, in the opening encounter against England and are focused on upping their game in the second ODI at the Bristol County Ground on Friday.

South Africa are looking to claw back from being 1-0 down in the three-match series after suffering a five-wicket defeat in the first ODI at Northampton earlier this week. With the bat, South Africa were in dire straits at 108/5. It was Chloe Tryon, who rescued the visitor with a 73-ball 88, with Nadine supporting with a 53-ball 38 in a 97-run partnership.

With the ball, South Africa, minus pace spearhead Shabnim Ismail, were unable to defend as England chased down the total in 32.1 overs, with Emma Lamb making her first ODI century, a 97-ball 102. But they will be boosted by Shabnim being available for selection after recovering from a calf strain.

"It definitely wasn't our best performance. We had a look at the game and we knew we were far off. We just need to play positive cricket. We all know that we are much better than what we showed a few days ago, so it is just about being positive and backing ourselves, and just going out there and giving it our best shot," said Nadine on eve of the match.

Nadine also promised that South Africa will show much better strength in their game on Friday, with a bit more aggression in the batting and bowling departments.

"The girls have been training really well, trying a few different options against certain bowlers, so I definitely think it is going to be a much better game tomorrow. The girls will go out there and play with much better intensity and show a lot more aggressive batting, and taking the bowlers on a little bit more."

Since being part of the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup squad as a travelling reserve earlier this year, Nadine has received more playing opportunities, featuring in the series against Ireland in Dublin.

On her increased game time in recent months, Nadine remarked, "It is just about waiting for your opportunity and whenever you do get your chance, it just to make the best of it. As a team, we have a lot of support from the coaching staff and the players, and our captain as well."

"So I just think it's about working really hard behind the scenes, putting in all the hard work and when your opportunity comes, just to make the best use of it. I have been lucky enough to get a few opportunities in these last couple of months so it is just about having a lot of fun, really backing yourself and just play the best cricket you possibly can and keeping it very simple."

