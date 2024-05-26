Turbulence hits Qatar Airways: 12 Injured In Doha-Dublin Flight

Twelve people - including six crew members - were injured after a Qatar Airways plane was hit by turbulence during its flight from Doha to Dublin today, five days after a passenger was killed and dozens injured on a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore. A post by Dublin Airport on X (formerly Twitter) confirmed that six passengers and six crew members were injured after the aircraft experienced turbulence while it was flying over Turkey.

"Qatar Airways flight QR017 from Doha landed safely as scheduled at Dublin Airport shortly before 13.00 on Sunday. Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to 6 passengers and 6 crew [12 total] on board reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey," it said in a statement. The Dublin Airport team continues to provide full assistance on the ground to passengers and airline staff, it added.

The incident comes five days after a Singapore Airlines flight from London to Singapore was forced to land in Bangkok after severe turbulence resulted in the aircraft plunge by 6,000 feet in just five minutes. A 73-year-old British man was killed and 20 others were in intensive care after sustaining injuries.According to an AP report, at least 22 passengers on the flight had spinal cord injuries while six others including a two-year-old suffered brain and skull injuries. On Saturday, a Bangkok hospital said that 43 people who were on board the Singapore Airlines flight remain hospitalised