KSCA T20: Mysuru Warriors down Bengaluru Blasters in match curtailed by rain

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], August 19 : Mysuru Warriors secured yet another victory at Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. In an encounter that was disrupted by inclement weather, Mysuru registered a 33-run victory (VJD method) against the Bengaluru Blasters.

With Bengaluru winning the toss, Mysuru posted a formidable total of 185/7 despite Shubhang Hegde’s (4/23) exploits with the ball. The innings was driven by another half-century crafted by CA Karthik (62) and a late innings injection from Manoj Bhandage (28) and J Suchit (31). The Bengaluru Blasters never really got going with the bat. They were well short of the target of 115 required by the VJD method when rain decided to play spoilsport, with the score reading 81-5 after 11.1 overs. CA Karthik was impressive with the ball as well with figures of 2/16 for the Bengaluru Blasters.

Put in to bat the Mysuru Warriors lost early wickets as they were thwarted by the shrewd bowling of Shubhang Hegde (4/23) who scalped Ravikumar Samarth (1) and Karun Nair (2) within the powerplay and Rahul Rawat (10) in the eighth over. At the end of the 10-over mark, the Mysore Warriors had managed to recover significantly, spearheaded by the exploits of opener CA Karthik (62) who was in sublime form, bringing up his half-century in 36 balls through a healthy combination of singles and boundaries.

Eventually, he was Shubhang Hegde’s fourth victim of the day, caught at deep midwicket in the thirteenth over. While Tushar Singh (19) and Shivakumar Rakshith (10) looked to set up a platform ahead of the death overs, they were both dismissed by Rishi Bopanna in the sixteenth over. Manoj Bhandage (28 runs in 12 balls) and J Suchit (31* runs in 14 balls) came together to unleash an assault on the Bengaluru Blasters bowling attack in the last five overs, smashing three maximums each and bringing up their 50-run partnership in just 19 deliveries to catapult the Mysore Warriors to 185/7 in 20 overs.

In reply the Bengaluru Blasters had a poor powerplay, wobbling at 44/3. CA Karthik cleaned up Dega Nischal (6), and Shubhang Hegde (13) who was looking good while J Suchith dismissed skipper Mayank Agarwal (2) for yet another low score. Coming in at number three Jeswanth Acharya (19*) laid down the anchor while the aggressive Suraj Ahuja played a brisk knock of 31 in just 20 deliveries before he perished off J Suchith in the tenth over, leaving Bengaluru Blasters at 77/4. Soon after, Pavan Deshpande (2) also made his way back to the dressing room after his wicket was picked up by Shreesha Achar. With Bengaluru at 88/5 in 11.1 overs, rain impeded proceedings forcing the match result to be called by the VJD method. The Mysore Warriors won the encounter by 33 runs.

Brief Scores: Mysuru Warriors: 185/7 in 20 overs (CA Karthik 62, Jagadeesha Suchith 31*, Manoj Bhandage 28, Shubhang Hegde 4/23, Rishi Bopanna 2/19, Kumar LR 1/62) vs Bengaluru Blasters: 81/5 in 11.1 overs (Target 115 in 11.1 overs by VJD Method) (Suraj Ahuja 31, Jeswanth Acharya 19*, Shubhang Hegde 13, Jagadeesha Suchith 2/8, CA Karthik 2/16, Shreesha Achar 1/20).

