Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Sachin Tendulkar and Family Visit Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Pandal to Seek Blessings (Watch Video)

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar visited the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai on Thursday, August 28, 2025, to seek the blessings of Lord Ganesh. He was accompanied by his wife Anjali, daughter Sara and son Arjun. The family took part in traditional rituals and offered prayers at both iconic pandals.

Ganeshotsav is being celebrated across Maharashtra with rituals, music and decorations. The 10-day festival marks the arrival of Lord Ganpati into homes and public pandals. Devotees throng pandals and neighbourhood shrines to pray for peace, prosperity and new beginnings.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati pandals. It draws millions of devotees every year. Bollywood and sports celebrities, businessmen, politicians, and other public figures visit the pandal during the festival.