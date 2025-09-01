Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Visits Mumbai’s Iconic Ganesh Pandal to Offer Prayers Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 (Watch Video)

Lalbaugcha Raja 2025: India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav visited Mumbai’s famous Lalbaugcha Raja Ganpati on Sunday along with his wife Devisha Shetty to seek blessings before the Asia Cup 2025. Suryakumar arrived at the pandal in a simple kurta while Devisha wore an elegant ethnic outfit. The couple offered prayers at the shrine which attracts lakhs of devotees every year during Ganesh Chaturthi. Videos and photos from their visit were shared widely on social media.

Suryakumar Yadav during Lalbaug Darshan ahead of the Asia Cup. ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/cfwBFQ4U7S — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 31, 2025

The continental tournament is scheduled to begin on September 9 and will be the first time Suryakumar leads India in the event.

India Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh

Standbys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel

Ganeshotsav is being celebrated across Maharashtra with rituals, music and decorations. The 10-day festival marks the arrival of Lord Ganpati into homes and public pandals. Devotees throng pandals and neighbourhood shrines to pray for peace, prosperity and new beginnings.

Lalbaugcha Raja is one of Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati pandals. It draws millions of devotees every year. Bollywood and sports celebrities, businessmen, politicians, and other public figures visit the pandal during the festival.

